Hyderabad: 4-yr-old critical after father smashes head with stone

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was left critically injured on Wednesday, August 5, after his father allegedly attempted to kill him near Pillar No 104 of the PVNR Expressway, within Gudimalkapur police station limits.

The accused, identified as Salman, 25, a resident of Golconda, allegedly smashed his son Arman’s head against the pillar with a stone before lifting the child and hurling him to the ground. He then reportedly tried to push the boy under a moving lorry, but nearby residents intervened in time, rescued the child, and overpowered Salman before handing him to the police.

Also Read Woman dies in lift accident at Hyderabad’s Chandanagar apartment

Police said Salman had been a habitual drinker and had been embroiled in repeated disputes with his wife. He allegedly came to view his son as an obstacle to resolving the marital conflict and is said to have planned the attack in advance, telling family members that morning that he was taking Arman to relatives in Aramghar, before instead heading to the expressway pillar.

Arman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors have described his condition as critical.

Salman remains in the custody of Gudimalkapur police, and a case has been registered. Investigation is underway.

Locals also alleged that despite the incident being reported to Dial-100 at 7:29 am, police reached the spot only around 8:35 am, more than an hour later, despite the location being less than two kilometres from the police station. An official response from police on the delay is awaited.