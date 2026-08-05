Woman dies in lift accident at Hyderabad’s Chandanagar apartment

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old woman lost her life after getting trapped between a moving lift and the entrance of an apartment building in Hyderabad. The victim has been identified as Dhadi Anasuya

The incident took place in Chandanagar on Tuesday, August 4.

Following the incident, police registered a case against the lift technician, members of the apartment association, and the lift maintenance company for alleged negligence.

Details of incident

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s husband, D. Srinivas, the incident occurred while they were visiting Annapurna Enclave, Chatwaz Mansion Apartment, to meet his uncle.

On the ground floor of the apartment, Srinivas entered the lift. However, the lift started moving upward even as Anasuya was stepping inside, with one foot already in the lift.

The doors had also not fully closed.

Woman trapped

Anasuya suffered serious injuries after getting trapped between the lift and the entrance. Later, she collapsed unconscious.

Residents who heard the couple’s cries rushed to help. Though the woman was shifted to a private hospital in Chandanagar, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In his complaint, Srinivas alleged that lift repair work was in progress when the accident occurred.

Technician Anil Kumar carried out the repair work without switching off the main power supply or placing warning signs to alert residents about the ongoing maintenance, he alleged.

The complaint named the technician, apartment association members Ram Reddy, Yogender, and Venkat Reddy, along with the management of Johnson Elevators, for the fatal accident.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.