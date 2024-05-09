Hyderabad: 40-year-old man beaten to death by unknown assailant

The victim has been identified as Ravi Kumar native of Gampalagudem in Krishna district

Published: 9th May 2024 7:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by an unknown assailant at his rented flat in Engineers’ Colony on Wednesday evening, May 8.

The victim was identified as Ravi Kumar, a native of Gampalagudem in Krishna district. The police suspect that the assailant may have attacked him with an iron rod on the head, killing him on the spot.

The incident occurred when Kumar’s wife and eight-year-old daughter went for an evening walk. Upon their return, they discovered Kumar lying in a pool of blood. Additionally, the suspect had scattered turmeric powder at the scene.

According to the reports, the suspect was captured on CCTV entering the apartment carrying a bag, presumably containing the murder weapon. The police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

