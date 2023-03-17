Hyderabad: 40-yr-old man held for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old

In an allegedly drunken condition, the accused lured the victim and sexually abused the minor girl.

Published: 17th March 2023 7:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: 40-year-old Man held for sexually abusing 4-year-old
Hyderabad: In yet another incident of sexual assault in the city, a 40-year-old man was arrested for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Shamshabad.

Though the offence took place on Monday, it came to light on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused is a labourer and stays in the victim’s neighbourhood.

In an allegedly drunken condition, the accused lured the victim and sexually assaulted the minor girl and subsequently, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint a day after the act.

Based on the complaint of the kin, Cyberabad police registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape), violation of the POCSO Act, and SC&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In another incident that occurred in January, Shadnagar police arrested a 45-year-old man for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

