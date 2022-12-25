Hyderabad: 400 TSRTC buses affected in Mahboob Chowk road

Hyderabad: After a gap of four months, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus passengers are again facing problems due to the closing of the Khilwat – Moti Galli – Mahboob Chowk road for heavy vehicles. The GHMC authorities are taking up pipe laying works on the road and the traffic police closed the road for heavy vehicles to facilitate the work.

In the months of May – June the road was closed for around one month because of some works near the Mahboob Chowk clock tower. Now again the works commenced from Motigalli – Laad Bazaar junction. About 400 trips are affected due to the ongoing work at the Motigalli stretch.

Surprisingly, a new Bitumen Topped (BT Road) was laid on the stretch a month ago by the GHMC and the new road is now cut using earth movers for pipeline works.

The two wheeler and three wheelers are using the Standard Public School Road to reach the Moosa Bowli Hussainialam road. The cars are using the Doodh Bowli road to reach Hussainialam – City College road.

“Buses have no alternative road. The road via Fateh Darwaza to City College via Doodhbowli or Rama Talkies is very narrow. So the buses bound for Afzalgunj from Shahalibanda are diverted through Nagulchinta, Shamsheergunj, Kalapather, Tadban and the National Highway 44 passing on the Bahadurpura road,” said a senior official of the TSRTC.

The distance increases several folds and so the price of the tickets and travel time as well. On average, a traveller is forced to pay Rs. 10 more for bus travel due to the ongoing works and closure of works.

“Bus fares collected from the passengers based on kilometer travelled basis. Due to it many passengers are now not using the TSRTC bus service and instead prefer other private auto-rickshaws to save time, the official added.

The public feels that all the agencies come under one government, instead of taking up works at different points of time; it can also be done simultaneously, especially the pipeline laying works.