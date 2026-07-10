Hyderabad: 404 traffic signals to get Rs 77.31 crore upgrade

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 77.31 crore for the operation, maintenance and upgradation of 404 traffic signals across GHMC limits.

The order was issued by the department on Thursday, July 9. The sanctioned amount, pegged at Rs 77,31,51,504 including GST, will cover round-the-clock maintenance of the city’s existing 404 traffic and pelican signals, along with the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new signals, for a period of three years.

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New contract, new company

The move comes with the GHMC’s current traffic signal management contract nearing expiry. The government has cleared the selection of a new agency to take over the work, to be awarded strictly through e-procurement tenders.

The GHMC Commissioner has been directed to select the successful bidder only after a thorough evaluation of technical and financial qualifications, with the government stressing that the tender process must be conducted in a transparent and competitive manner.

Link to command control centres

Beyond maintenance, the selected company will also be tasked with integrating the traffic signal network with the command and control centres of the city’s three police commissionerates, and with managing the associated control rooms.

The GHMC has been signalling its intent to overhaul the city’s traffic signal system for some time now. Earlier this year, the corporation had said it would hire new agencies for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signals, as well as for the upgradation and maintenance of the existing network, with the previous contract set to lapse. The push is part of a broader modernisation drive that has, over recent years, seen the GHMC expand its signal network and introduce adaptive, camera-based systems at several junctions across the city.