200 Hyderabad Police personnel undergo health check-up camp

Hyderabad: Police personnel underwent a medical health camp in Kulsumpura, conducted by Hyderabad City Police in collaboration with Maitri Hospital on Thursday, July 9.

About 200 officers from Mangalhat, Kulsumpura, Tappachabutra, and Gudimalkapur police stations participated.

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Kulsumpura Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), V Thirupathi, supervised the event. He stressed the importance of undergoing regular health checkups and maintaining physical fitness despite the demanding and stressful nature of police duties.