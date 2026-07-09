200 Hyderabad Police personnel undergo health check-up camp

Officers from Mangalhat, Kulsumpura, Tappachabutra, and Gudimalkapur police stations participated.

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Police officers and medical staff engaged in a discussion in a parking area.

Hyderabad: Police personnel underwent a medical health camp in Kulsumpura, conducted by Hyderabad City Police in collaboration with Maitri Hospital on Thursday, July 9.

About 200 officers from Mangalhat, Kulsumpura, Tappachabutra, and Gudimalkapur police stations participated.

Kulsumpura Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), V Thirupathi, supervised the event. He stressed the importance of undergoing regular health checkups and maintaining physical fitness despite the demanding and stressful nature of police duties.

Subhan Bakery
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