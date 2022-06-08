Hyderabad: 41 MT of garbage removed under Pattana Pragathi

Hyderabad: On the 6th day of the ongoing pattana pragathi program in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) undertook projects in 425 colonies in 150 wards in 30 circles.

Projects have been completed in a total of 2528 colonies, said the GHMC. A press release said that 7,206 metric tons of garbage was removed on Wednesday. So far, 41,099 metric tons of garbage have been removed.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC gears up to finish works under Pattana Pragathi

Along with that, 167 km of roadside thorn bushes have been removed. So far in the project, dredging has been done in 125.03 km and 50 dilapidated buildings have been removed.

462 fresh water tankers were cleaned, 429 parks were tidied and 634 community halls, government schools and buildings were cleaned.

430 vaikuntadhamams have been cleared of debris, along with 6,517 toilets.

The municipal body has also planted 35,896 seedling as part of the greenery project so far. The plants were planted on the medians of roads.

28,968 plants were also distributed to the citizens by the GHMC.