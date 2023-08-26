Hyderabad: 44 pelican signals inaugurated across Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police, in coordination with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), inaugurated 44 pelican signals at various junctions across the Cyberabad police commissionerate on Friday, August 25.

Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Raveendra inaugurated the pelican signal near Google office in Kondapur and urged the traffic wardens to facilitate the pedestrians and educate them on its usage.

The department is planning to install more such signals in near future.

“The pelican signals will help pedestrians crossing the roads while ensuring their safety. A total of 88 traffic wardens have been deployed to operate 44 pelican signals in Cyberabad and to help pedestrians cross the roads,” the commissioner said.

Over time, the citizens will get used to operating these systems and wardens will be deployed elsewhere.

What is pelican signal system?

The Pelican signal system is a type of pedestrian crossing system that helps people cross the roads safely. The signals are operated by trained traffic volunteers. The system is designed to ensure that pedestrians have enough time to cross the road before the traffic signal turns green for the vehicles.