Hyderabad: 5 arrested by Rachakonda cops for Uppal double murder

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police here arrested five persons for their alleged involvment in the murder of a father-son duo that occurred on Friday at Hanumannagar in Uppal. Three other persons involved in the murder are yet to be questioned.

The arrested persons have been identified as Likki Vinay Yogendar Reddy alias Vinay, 31, Yalla Bala Krishna, 33, Lal Jagadesh Goud, 36, Ganvaya Ram, 56 and Gaikawad Shayam Sundar, 42. Narsimha, 75, a priest and his son Srinivas, 45, a software engineer in Malaysia, were hacked to death at 6 am on Friday in their house compound with sickles. Both of them died on the spot.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, at a press conference stated that the accused Vinay’s father was murdered due to political rivalry at Thukaramgate in Hyderabad and all the siblings were brought up by their grandmother.

Janga Reddy, who is the maternal uncle of Vinay visited the house of Narsimha for performing a pooja. Vinay then ‘got attracted’ to the pooja, becoming superstitious. He thought he could achieve anything with the pooja performed by Narsimha.

In the year 2016, Vinay appeared for SI examination with Narasimha promising to perform Pooja to get an SI job. He collected Rs 6 lakh and made him pay Rs 12. 50 lakh to Vali residing near Kismathpur, Bandlaguda. Vinay however couldn’t get the job. When he pressurized to return the amount, Vali returned the amount and Narsimha failed to return Rs 6 lakh.

In the year 2019, the accused Vinay Reddy Narsimha complained that he is unable to settle in life. Narsimha informed him that “Grahas” are not in his favour and advised him to go abroad and collected Rs: 11,000 for performing Pooja.

Later he went to Australia but he couldn’t continue due to the COVID-19 lockdow. Vinay returned to India in September 2020. From March 2021 onwards, the accused Vinay Reddy pressured Narsimha to return his Rs 6 lakh but the deceased dragged the matter and started to avoid him.

“Since September 2021 Vinay built up a strong feeling that he felt sick and suffering financially, unnecessary facing mental stress on every Pournami day due to Narsimha who might have performed black magic on him in order to avoid repaying Rs 6 lakhs,” said the Rachakonda commissioner in a press release.

Vinay decided to kill Narsimha and took help of Bala Krishna, Jagadeesh, Ganvaya Ram, and Gaikawad Shayam Sundar. They identified Sri Venkateshwara Deluxe Boys hostel situated opposite to the deceased’s house to watch his movements.

Last week on October 14 at 5.45 am, when Narsimha’s maid opened the gate, all of sudden the accused carrying a sickle and knife entered the house of Narsimha and attacked him,” Mahesh Bhagwat said. The deceased was hacked brutally with a sickle.

Three other accused Gaddi Karthik and Sudhakar Reddy provided a two wheeler and transferred an amount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to Vinay after the offence to escape and concealed the vehicle. The accused Likki Savithri is the mother of Vinay and washed away the blood stained clothes. All the three are absconding.