Hyderabad: 5 arrested for smuggling non-duty-paid liquor bottles

521 NDP liquor bottles worth Rs 12 lakh, two cars, a truck and other materials involved in the crime, amounting to Rs 48 lakh have been seized.

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested on charges of smuggling non-duty-paid (NDP) liquor illegally and selling it to customers across the city, on Wednesday.

The excise department officials along with the Ghatkesar police, in a joint operation, seized about 521 NDP liquor bottles worth Rs 12 lakh, two cars, a truck and other materials involved in the crime, amounting to Rs 48 lakh.

The accused were identified as T Harikrishna Goud, A Jagadeeshwar, A Surendar, B Sreedhar and P Balaraju.

According to excise department officials, Harikrishna Goud imported non-duty paid liquor from Goa and with the help of his associates and managed to smuggle it into the city via private vehicles.

Following a tip-off, officials of the excise department and the police raided various places in Boduppal, Siddipet and Nacharam and apprehended the suspects with the materials.

