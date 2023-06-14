Hyderabad: Secunderabad railway conman held, 57 gm gold seized

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was arrested over charges of cheating and manipulation by the Gopalapuram police here on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Vaila Venkateshwarlu. A history sheeter with nine cases, Venkateshwarlu’s modus operandi was to pose as a government officer such as a ticket collector, doctor, or an IAS officer and target women travelling in trains.

On a complaint from one of his victims, Nukulla Sujatha, police were finally able to nab Venkateshwarlu.

According to the police complaint, Sujatha was travelling on a train to Vijayawada to attend a wedding. Venkateshwarlu told her he was a doctor working at the NIMS hospital. The two exchanged phone numbers.

On her way back, Sujatha received a call from Venkateshwarlu who asked her to meet him at the Secunderabad railway station in order to provide medicines.

Sujatha was called to a room where she consumed some tablets and fell unconscious. On waking up, she realised her gold ornaments worth 5 tulas and mobile phone were missing.