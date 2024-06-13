Hyderabad: 5 held for illegal sale of PDS rice, wheat

Hyderabad: Acting on credible information, the sleuths of the commissioner’s task force arrested five persons for illegally accumulating rice from the public distribution system (PDS) and selling it to agents in the black-market.

The raids took place under the limits of Humayan Nagar, Chilkalguda, Musherabad, Malakpet, and Yakatpura police stations on Thursday.

Forty-six quintal PDS rice, four quintal PDS wheat, a weighing machine, a two-wheeler and an Ashok Leyland vehicle, all worth Rs 2.5 lakh, have been seized from their possession.

The accused were storing the accumulated PDS rice and wheat which they sourced from ration card beneficiaries and were storing the grains in a warehouse, which was raided and seized by the police. The accused have been handed over to the police stations concerned for further action as per the law.

Cases were filed against the accused Vishal Yadav (22), resident of Attapur, Mohammad Nasir (28) from Bholakpur in Musheerabad, Mohd Shoaib (20) and Mohd Jahangir (28) from Mahamoodguda in Warasiguda, Mohd Shahabaz, (28) from Warasiguda, Sangam Lova alias Raju (24) from Green Park Colony in Saroornagar, Syed Raheem (25) and Syed Nazim (24) and Mohammed Mazher (28) from Patel Nagar in Amberpet.

S Rashmi Perumal, DCP, task force, Hyderabad, A Srinivas Rao, additional DCP, task force, Hyderabad, Inspectors S Bala Swamy, south west zone, D Venkat Reddy, south east zone, A Nagarjuna, east zone and the staff of the commissioner’s task force took part in the raids.

The DCP has made it clear that the raids will continue to assist the civil supplies department, and strictly warned that action will be taken against those who are involved in such illegal activities.