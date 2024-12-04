Hyderabad: 5 held for stealing BSNL cables worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Hyderabad: Five individuals were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, December 4, for the theft of copper underground cables owned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

According to the police, the men stole BSNL’s underground cables after digging up the surface during the night hours of November 23, near the Parade Ground east gate in Secunderabad.

The theft involved 90 metres of cable, which disrupted the entire LAN line communication network in the area, affecting residents, bank circuits, and both state and central government departments.

Following a complaint lodged by the sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of BSNL in Patny, Secunderabad, police initiated a search for the cable thieves.

In the early hours of Wednesday, officers stopped a car occupied by four suspects during a routine check at Anna Nagar X Road in Begumpet, Secunderabad. Upon questioning, they confessed to stealing the cables, burning them, and selling the copper to a scrap dealer.

The police arrested all four men and apprehended the scrap dealer involved. They recovered a total of 350 kg of stolen cables.