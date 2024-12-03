Hyderabad: Trio held in Kukatpally burglary case; valuables recovered

Hyderabad: Three burglars were apprehended by the Kukatpally police on Tuesday, December 3 and items including 0.87 kg of gold jewellery, 175 grams of pearl jewellery, and 157 grams of silver along with two smartphones and a Yamaha FZ motorcycle were recovered from them.

Kamani Madhusudhan Rao, resident of Seetha Palace, Jayanagar, Kukatpally, had reported a burglary of 0.933 kg of gold, Rs 2 lakh cash and other valuables, from his house while he was away to visit his daughter in Miyapur on November 28.

The police working with the central crime station, Balanagar, caught the three individuals after monitoring over 200 CCTV cameras along the suspect’s escape route.

The accused, Sampangi Laxman and Gummadi Murali who worked as drivers in the vicinity, conspired the plan along with Murali’s son, Gummadi Naga Shankar after learning that the family would be away from the house.

All three accused hail from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and are in custody awaiting legal proceedings.