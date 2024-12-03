Hyderabad cops nab smuggler while trying to escape via 10th floor balcony

Thane: A man wanted for drug trafficking was arrested by the Hyderabad police, while trying to escape by climbing on the balcony grilles of a house on the 10th floor of a building in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday, December 2.

The police later persuaded him against taking any drastic step and managed to pull him up from the balcony grilles following which he was arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

The police had also put a safety net below the flat to prevent any harm to the man.

The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was on the run for the last seven months after a case was registered against him in Telangana capital Hyderabad under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as per police.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad police, carrying an arrest warrant, had arrived in Thane’s Mira Road area to apprehend the accused.

They sought the help of the local Kashimira police to execute the operation.

The accused was tracked down to a rented apartment on the 10th floor of a building in the Mira Road area here.

When the man saw the police, he tried to escape by climbing onto the balcony grilles of the apartment, putting his life at risk.

“Our team immediately began talking to him in an effort to prevent him from taking any drastic step, while we also called the fire brigade as a precautionary measure,” Kashimira police station’s senior inspector Lalu Ture said, describing the tense moments.

The situation became increasingly precarious as the man clung to the balcony grilles, unwilling to surrender.

The police team then carefully engaged with the accused, attempting to calm him down and prevent him from jumping or taking any harmful step, the official said.

After several tense minutes, the police forcibly entered the apartment, pulled up the man from the balcony and apprehended him, the official said, adding that no injuries were reported.

After being nabbed, the man was handed over to the Hyderabad police for further investigation and legal proceedings, he said.