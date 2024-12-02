TGSCB nabs two for multi-crore cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons accused of cyber fraud in Hyderabad worth Rs 8 crore have been arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGSCB).

The accused were identified as Ahul Dangi and Rahul Bhoi, both natives of Rajasthan. They helped the victims of cyber fraud to open bank accounts. These details were compromised by Dangi and Bhoi. The accused passed on sensitive information to cyber fraudsters, who swindled Rs 75 lakh from a victim’s account.

The victim, a resident of Hyderabad was duped of Rs. 8.14 crore by the fraudsters on the pretext of huge profits in investments in the stock market. Initially, on instructions of the fraudsters, the victim transferred Rs 75 lakh in a bank account operated by Dangi. After the amount was credited to the account, Dangi then transferred it to different bank accounts.

Following a complaint made by the victim, the police registered a case and found one of the accounts belonged to Rahul Dangi.

“The account operated by Rahul Dangi, was used in 32 cybercrime cases and an amount of Rs. 3.7 crore was transferred into the account,” said a TGSCB in a statement.

The police said Rahul Bhoi, had arranged five more accounts for the fraudsters and these accounts were used in 20 cybercrime cases.