Hyderabad : 5 injured after bus hits median, overturns at Hayathnagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th January 2026 11:00 am IST
Representational image
Five persons suffered injuries when a bus carrying a film crew met with an accident at Pedda Amberpet in Hayathnagar on the city outskirts in the early hours of Friday, January 9.

According to the police, the bus was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Manikonda when the driver, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, lost control at the entry point of the Pedda Amberpet flyover. The vehicle rammed into the road median before it overturned.

The driver, Vijay, Narsi Reddy and two others, including an electrician and another crew member suffered injuries. All the injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Hayathnagar police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined and an investigation is going on

