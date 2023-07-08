Hyderabad: 5 injured as two groups clash in Borabanda

Hyderabad: At least five people got injured when two groups clashed over a petty issue at Borabanda on Friday night. Police have filed cases against the accused persons.

According to official sources, the incident happened when four persons were found standing suspiciously near motorcycles parked in front of the houses of another community at midnight.

The locals questioned them, suspecting them to be thieves. One of them was nabbed by the residents of the area while three others ran away from the spot.

Those who ran away went from the spot to their locality, dominated by Vadera community, and told them that one of their friends had been detained. Soon, they returned with a mob to free their friend.

“Due to some confusion, people from both the groups clashed, creating tension in the locality. Local police reached the spot, and dispersed the people. Situation is now peaceful,” said a police official, who didn’t want to be named.

The police have now set up pickets in the locality and patrolling is going on to prevent further trouble. The condition of the injured persons is stable.