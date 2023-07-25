Hyderabad: 5 men from UP held for looting about 176 gms gold jewellery

Hyderabad: During a vehicle check, the Kesara police arrested five interstate criminals over charges of burglary here on Tuesday (July 25) at Rampally X roads. Nearly 176 gms of gold and 340 gms of silver ornaments were seized from them.

The five accused – 44-year-old Hassin, 28-year-old Rambharose, 55-year-old Sameen, 35-year-old Shakeel and 28-year-old Ravindrapal Goutham – are regular offenders and hail from Sambal district of Uttar Pradesh.

They were taking shelter at Secunderabad railway station.

On July 16, Goutham purchased a small iron rod for the burglary. On the intervening night of July 16 and 17, Hassin and Rambharose broke into a house located in the Bandlaguda area, and stole the ornaments while Samee, Shakeel and Goutham kept a watch outside.