Hyderabad: 5-month pregnant woman alleges rape; accused booked

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman from Borabanda reached the SR Nagar police station in Ameerpet alleging that she was cheated and raped by a man who had promised to marry her.

The woman, who is a junior artist and YouTuber by profession, is five months pregnant now and alleged that she was sexually exploited on the pretext of marriage.

According to her statement, she got in contact with Rohith Khan, 26, two years ago following which they got close leading to the accused proposing to her for marriage.

However, differences between the two increased when the accused refused to marry her in addition to allegedly abusing and threatening the victim.

The SR Nagar police have booked a case of rape, criminal intimidation, cheating and other offences based on her complaint and initiated a probe into the matter.