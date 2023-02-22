Hyderabad: 5 of a gang held for selling stolen cars in Chilkalguda

Hyderabad: Five persons of a gang were arrested for the sale of stolen cars after tampering with the engine numbers by the Commissioner’s task force alongside the Chilkalguda police. 18 stolen cars worth Rs 2.45 crore have been seized from the possession of the accused.

The deputy commissioner of police, east zone at a press conference informed media that the kingpin of the racket is Bappa Gosh, a native of Kolkata who commits theft of costly cars in Delhi and its surrounding states.

He tampers with the engine and chassis numbers of the cars by replacing the fake number plates. After manipulation, Bappa prepared fake registration certificates (RC) from Maharashtra and West Bengal, later contacting car dealers across the states.

One of the arrested accused Abdul Raheem Khan of Musheerabad who is also a car dealer contacted with Bappa Gosh through his friend Shahnawaz Ali Khan. Another accused, Shaik Javeed of Warasiguda Secunderabad, purchased cars from Bappa.

Meanwhile, other persons from Hyderabad, Shahnawaz Ali Khan, V Dashrath and Thakur Shailendra Singh were also involved in the sale and purchase of the stolen cars.

Though city police succeeded in arresting five accused in the case, the kingpin Bappa Gosh and two other accused persons Paripurna Chary and Kaleem are still absconding.