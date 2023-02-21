Hyderabad: Woman rescued, 5 held in farm house raid at Kothur

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police continued its crackdown on farm houses located in the city’s outskirts. In a fresh case, the police raided a farm house at Kothur near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana and rescued a woman and arrested five ‘customers’. Three organizers managed to escape from the spot, said the police.

On information, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Cyberabad police – assigned with the task of rescuing women and children from human trafficking – raided Weekend Home (Vintage Classica Venture) farm house located at Peddamma Thanda Road of Kothur.

The arrested persons were identified as Bollu Srikanth, 24, student, Patlavath Raju, 25, driver, Sankati Nagaraju, 30, real estate business, Danula Ravi, 29, milk business and Pendlimadugu Naveen, 29, real estate business. The organizers – Kiran, Rahul alias Karthik and Mohim Ali are absconding, said the Cyberabad police.

The farm house belongs to the Sarpanch of Peddamma Thanda Maheshwaram and was allegedly used for illegal activities. The police seized 9 mobile phones, playing cards, condoms, Innova Crysta car, Hyundai Venue and Maruthi Swift Car.

Efforts of booking an Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act cases and apprehending the ITP Act organizers, prosecution and prevention will be continued according to the action plan prepared by the Cyberabad police in the direction of curbing human trafficking and organized prostitution, said Cyberabad police.