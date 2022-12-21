Hyderabad: 5 reputed consortiums bid for new Airport metro line

Hyderabad: The metro rail authorities here have received a good response to the ‘Request for Qualification (RfQ)’ tender for General Consultants (GC) to construct the the Hyderabad Airport Metro corridor. Earlier this month, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao laid the foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro at the IKEA junction.

According to a press statement from Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. (HAML) managing director Mr. NVS Reddy, five consortiums consisting of 13 highly reputed Indian and International engineering consultancy companies have submitted their bids for pre-qualification for participating in the GC bids.

They are as under: Systra (France) + RITES (India) + DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany), Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain) + Nippon Koei (Japan) + Aarvee Associates (India), Technica y Proyectos (TYPSA) (Spain) + PINI Group (Switzerland), AECOM India + Egis Rail (France) + Egis India and Consulting Engineers Group (India) + Korea National Railway (South Korea).

“After evaluation of their applications, the next stage bid documents i.e., the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents would be issued to the pre-qualified bidders by this month end,” said the statement from NVS Reddy on Wednesday.

It is estimated to be built at a cost of Rs. 6250 crores and will provide connectivity between Mindspace junction and Hyderabad Airport at Shamshabad.

HAML formed for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro

For the 31-km long Airport Metro corridor, a special purpose vehicle Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) was formed. It is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

NVS Reddy earlier said that the the new metro corridor will have more advanced facilities when compared to the Hyderabad Metro Rail. He is aiming to provide facilities better than the services available in Hong Kong or Gatwick airport.