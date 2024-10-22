Hyderabad: 518 applications received at Prajavani program at Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: A total of 518 applications were received in the Prajavani program held at Mahatma Jyotiba Poole Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, October 22.

Officials said that 130 applications were received for the Minority Welfare department, 82 for Electricity department, 72 for revenue-related issues, 55 for the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, 29 for the Social Welfare department, 1 for “Pravasi Prajavani” and 150 for other departments.

State Planning Commission vice chairman Dr. Chinna Reddy, and Public Administration special officer Divya participated in this program and received applications.

They inquired about the problems of those who came to Praja Bhavan, a press release said.

During the visit, Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to the Prajavani Programme, highlighting its priority status.

He noted that numerous long-standing issues have been resolved through this initiative, including the disbursement of 10 months’ pending salaries for daily wage workers in the Tribal Welfare Department and other staff across various departments such as MEPMA and RWSS.

Divya, the special officer for Prajavani, provided insights into how the programme operates. It is conducted bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, where approximately 100-120 staff members are available to receive public petitions.

These petitions are scanned and uploaded to a dedicated portal immediately, allowing citizens to receive an SMS with a unique registration number for tracking purposes.

The petitions are then forwarded to the relevant departments or district collectors for resolution.

The visit was part of a mid-career interaction program organized by the Centre for Law and Public Administration at the Dr. MCRHRD Institute.

This program aims to foster collaboration between the Armed Forces and Civil Services Officers, focusing on enhancing governance and public service delivery.

The theme of this session was “Citizen-centric Governance,” reflecting the core objectives of the Prajavani initiative.