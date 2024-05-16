Hyderabad: 522 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles to go for auction

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police has announced that an accumulation of 522 abandoned / unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes which are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds, Cyberabad Commissionerate will soon be auctioned.

“It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of open public auction as empowered u/s 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act 2004 r/w Sec. 39, 40&41 of Hyderabad City Police Act,” a press release from the police said.

The press release further said that if any person having an objection of ownership holder/hypothecation regarding these vehicles, they may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate and claim their vehicles within a period of six months from the date of notification, and added that “failing which the abandoned / unclaimed vehicles will be conducted open public auction.”



“The particulars of vehicles are available at Moinabad Police Station Ground under control of N Veeralingam, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, cell no.9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police,” it further informed.

