Hyderabad: 525 unclaimed vehicles in possession of Cyberabad police

Any person having any objection or ownership interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the police, police station house officer (SHO) Cyberabad Commissionerate

Published: 10th October 2022 6:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police is in possession of 525 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, which are pooled at Moinabad PS Grounds, Cyberabad Commissionerate, Hyderabad.

Any person having any objection or ownership interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Station House Officer (SHO) Cyberabad Commissionerate and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned after six months.

The particulars of the vehicles will be available with Sri.N. Vishnu, MTO-2, reserve inspector of police, Cyberabad (cell no: 9490617317) and on the official website of Cyberabad police.

