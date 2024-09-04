Hyderabad: 53 arrested in Dhoolpet for selling Ganja

Hyderabad: 53 people were arrested in Dhoolpet for selling and storing ganja in a raid by the Telangana prohibition and excise department on Wednesday, September 4. 207 kilograms of Ganja was seized from the possession of the accused.

Superintendent of the task force, N Anji Reddy, said that the police took up the operation in Dhoolpet to weed out the Ganja sellers. “The Ganja is sourced from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to Dhoolpet and sold at night time mostly,” said the cops.

Anji Reddy said a handful of people are “bringing a bad name to Dhoolpet” where close to 50,000 people live. He added that the remaining “good people” should help the government end the ganja sale as they cooperated in weeding out illicit liquor distillation units in Dhoolpet in the past.

The excise department launched ‘Operation Dhoolpet’ and special teams of the department are conducting raids day and night to arrest the ganja peddlers.