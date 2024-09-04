Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued for Ganesh idol transportation

Hyderabad: The city traffic police has issued an advisory from September 5, 7 am to September 7, 10 pm, ahead of the Ganesh idol transportation from Dhoolpet area.

According to the advisory, vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will be allowed from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue to Dhoolpet.

Other vehicles will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool from 7 pm to 6 am between September 5 and 7.

Main entry point

Heavy vehicles will be only allowed to ply on the main entry point which is Gandhi Statue at Puranapul between 10 pm to 6 am after displaying the purchase receipt.

Sub-entry points

The other sub-entry points are – Raheempura Road, Excise Office Lane, Balramgally Lane, Aramghar Colony and Anitha Towers.

Exit points

The traffic police have issued five exit points which are – Shivalalnagar Road, Tappachabutra, Asifnagar T Junction, Boiguda Kaman and Ghode ki Kabar towards Takkarwadi T Junction.

Boiguda Kaman: All the vehicles will exit and proceed towards Darussalam – Ek-Minar (Nampally) – Alaska Petrol Pump T Junction (Goshamahal) – MJ Market – Chatri – Bhoolaxmi Temple towards Afzalgunj – Puranapul to Bahadurpura.

Syndicate Bank Agapura: Vehicles can exit and proceed towards above said routes.

Jirra: Vehicles can exit from Jirra of Tappachabutra and proceed towards Karwan, Langerhouse and Asifnagar routes.

No vehicles inside Dhoolpet market

Moreover, the city traffic police have restricted the entry of vehicles inside the Dhoolpet market from the exit routes. The exit routes are – Mallepally X Roads, Boiguda Kaman, Ek-Minar of Nampally, Alaska Petrol pump T Junction (Goshamahal).

Small vehicles are allowed to enter into the Dhoolpet Market at any time from entry points only.