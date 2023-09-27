Hyderabad: 535 special buses to ply on Ganesh immersion day

Call Rathifile Bus Station on 9959226154 and Koti Bus Station on 9959226160 for assistance related to the special services.

Hyderabad: As many as 535 special buses will be run by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on the occasion of Ganesh immersion and Shobhayatra on September 28.

TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar said that these buses will be operated on various routes to facilitate hassle-free movement of devotees throughout the immersion procession.

He further said that 15 to 20 buses have been arranged from each depot under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

“The organization is taking all measures to ensure that there is no problem in the movement of devotees participating in Ganesha’s immersion,” stated the MD.

Passengers have been advised to contact Rathifile bus station on 9959226154 and Koti Bus Station on 9959226160 for assistance related to the special bus services.

