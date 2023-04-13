Hyderabad: 55-day-old baby dies in Saidabad after vaccination

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a 55-day-old child died hours after being administered with a vaccine dose on Wednesday at Basti Hospital in IS Sadan Saidabad in Hyderabad of Telangana.

The boy P Jaswanth, son of Lacchiram and Mounika from Balunayak Thanda of Devarakonda in Nalgonda were staying in a hut at Khaja Bagh of Saidabad. The couple work as sweepers in a private college.

“As part of the immunisation schedule, the couple took their son to a Basthi hospital to have the vaccine administered on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the condition of the child worsened at the house and parents took to a private hospital where doctors declared the boy dead,” said J Naveen, sub inspector Saidabad police station.

The parents filed a complaint with Saidabad police demanding action against those responsible for the death. The police booked a case of suspicious death and enquiring.