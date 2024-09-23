Hyderabad: 55-yr-old man arrested with 12.7 kg Ganja chocolates

The seized contraband, collectively is said to be worth Rs 1,02,400. A case was registered against Issar Singh under the NDPS Act

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 23rd September 2024 7:57 pm IST
Hyderabad Police arrest ganja peddler
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old man was arrested with 12.7 kg of ganja chocolates and 80 grams of Ganja at Suchitra X Rd, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, by Cyberabad special operations team (SOT) and Petbasheerabad police.

The arrested is identified as Tamk Issar Singh, a resident of Yellammabanda, Jagadgirigutta, Medchal Malkajgiri district. According to the police, there are cases registered against him over the charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) in Jagathgirigutta and Jeedimetla police stations.

According to the police, seized contraband, collectively is said to be worth Rs 1,02,400. Issar Singh has been sourcing the drug-infused digestive cadies from Anandpur Sahib of Ranipur in Punjab and has been selling them to migrant labourers in the locality at the rate of Rs 40 per packet.

Petbasheerabad police have registered a case against Issar Singh under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway.

