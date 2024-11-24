Hyderabad: 6 arrested for gambling, Rs 20K recovered

Hyderabad: The task force south zone police raided a house at Bahadurpura and arrested six people where gambling was organized. An amount of Rs. 20,930 along with playing cards were seized from them.

On information, the police raided the house at Kishanbagh and found the six accused playing three card games and placing bets.

The organizer was collecting a huge commission from the participants for inviting them to play the game.

The six people along with the cash were handed over to Bahadurpura police station.

On November 7, officials arrested 13 people including two organisers, during a midnight raid at two illegal gaming houses, seized playing cards and cash amounting to ₹1,33,990/-.

The raid was conducted within the limits of Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar police stations.