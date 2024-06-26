Hyderabad: 6 arrested for welder’s murder in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the Begumpet police in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man that occurred at Pattigada on late on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohammed Aijaz, 26, Mohammed Feroz, 24, Sahil Khan, 19, Mohammed Fazal, 20, Mohd Rashid, 18 and a juvenile were arrested in the case.

DCP north zone, Rashmi Perumal, who also holds the charge of DCP Task Force, Hyderabad revealing details of the case said that the deceased Mohd Usman, is a resident of Pattigadda in Begumpet.

“Usman was in a relationship with a girl, Neha. The girl is sister in law of Aijaz. On learning of theri relationship, Aijaz objected to it and asked both of them not to continue with it,” said the DCP.

Neha’s parents began looking for a match, to get her married. “Somehow, Usman created trouble by creating a fake account on Snapchat and did not allow the alliance to be finalized. Aijaz came to know about it and warned Usman last week to mend his ways,” said DCP Perumal.

On Tuesday evening, Usman, his mother and brother went to Aijaz’s house and quarrelled with his wife asking why her family did not want to get Neha married to Usman. She said Usman is threatening to end his life by hanging if they did not arrange his marriage with Neha.

“Aijaz’s wife informed him about the developments at home. He got infuriated and along with others planned and killed Usman,” said the official.