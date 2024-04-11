Hyderabad: 6 arrested in three separate drug peddling cases

Hyderabad: Six people were arrested on Thursday, April 11, by Rachakonda police in three separate cases for allegedly peddling drugs

The police arrested Lal Babu Kumar, 28 years old, who is a native of Bihar and resided in Saidabad and Mohammed Mustaq, 26 years, a resident of Santoshnagar for possessing and attempting to sell heroin.

“Lal Babu purchased the heroin in Bihar from Pappu and Aslam for Rs. 5000 a gram. He brought it to Hyderabad and sought assistance from Mustaq to sell it for Rs. 10,000 a gram to customers,” said K Muralidhar, DCP SOT Rachakonda. The police seized 26 grams of heroin.

On specific information, Mustaq and Lal Babu were arrested at Hayathnagar. Efforts are on to nab Pappu and Aslam.

In the second case, the police arrested a carpenter Agreewath Santosh Das, 38, for allegedly possessing opium. The police seized 1.5 kgs of opium and two mobile phones from him.

The accused procured the opium from one person Lokesh of Madhya Pradesh and brought it to the city.

He was intending to sell it to needy persons for Rs. 5000 for 25 grams. On a tip-off, he was arrested and property seized.

In one more case, the Rachakonda SOT arrested three persons Hanuma Ram, Rajuram Vishnoi and Mothilal Baloji. The three accused were selling poppy straw and ganja. The police seized 1.5 kgs of poppy straw from Hanuma Ram and Rajuram while one kg of ganja was seized from Mothilal.