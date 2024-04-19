Hyderabad: 6 held for stabbing driver to death in Bahadurpura

The accused have been identified as Shaik Shaibaz, Shaik Shahnawaz, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Farooq, and Syed Akber, all in their early 20s. and a 17-year-old boy

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2024 9:18 pm IST
arrest-representational-image
Representational image

Hyderabad: Police apprehended six people, including a minor, for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old driver, Mohd Khaleel, in Bahadurpura recently. 

The accused have been identified as Shaik Shaibaz, Shaik Shahnawaz, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Farooq, and Syed Akber, all in early 20s. A 17-year-old boy has also been nabbed in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone).

Also Read
Hyderabad: 23-yr-old driver chased, killed by assailants in Bahadurpura

On April 15, the victim was first attacked near Musi river in Bahadurpura at 11:30 pm. He was rescued by his family. They were on their way to report the incident to the police, when the accused tried to dissuade them. They, eventually, stabbed the victim to death.

MS Education Academy

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2024 9:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button