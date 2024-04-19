Hyderabad: 6 held for stabbing driver to death in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: Police apprehended six people, including a minor, for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old driver, Mohd Khaleel, in Bahadurpura recently.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Shaibaz, Shaik Shahnawaz, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Farooq, and Syed Akber, all in early 20s. A 17-year-old boy has also been nabbed in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone).

On April 15, the victim was first attacked near Musi river in Bahadurpura at 11:30 pm. He was rescued by his family. They were on their way to report the incident to the police, when the accused tried to dissuade them. They, eventually, stabbed the victim to death.

Further investigation into the case is underway.