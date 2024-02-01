Hyderabad: 6 held for stealing 2-wheelers Old City areas

Hyderabad: Charminar police arrested six persons including three juveniles for allegedly stealing two wheelers in the city. The police recovered five 2 wheelers from them on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Abdullah, 19, a resident of Golconda; Mohammed Mahmood Khan, 28, Mohd Imran, 34; and three juveniles.

Rudra Bhaskar, ACP Charminar said Mohd Abdullah along with the juveniles formed into a gang and started stealing two wheelers in different parts of Hyderabad and sold it to Mahmood and Imran. The scooters were afterwards dismantled and parts sold to other persons.

During investigation into a two-wheeler theft case, the police identified Mohd Abdullah and took him into custody. During sustained interrogation, Abdullah along with the juveniles admitted to committing theft of two wheelers and admitted his involvement in five cases in Charminar police station limits and Saifabad police station limits.

The police recovered two Bajaj Pulsar, Passion Pro, CB Shine, and Activa vehicles from him. All of them were produced before a court.