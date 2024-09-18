Hyderabad: 6 injured in explosion at Kishanbagh in Old City

The condition of two women who suffered severe injuries is stated to be critical.

Explosion at Kishanbagh in Old City due to firecrackers
Hyderabad: Six people including two women were injured in an explosion at a house at Asad Baba Nagar of Kishanbagh in the Old City on Wednesday, September 18. The explosion is believed to have been caused due to firecrackers.

The incident took place at about 4 pm when the family was sitting inside the house. Local people told the police that the family members who were injured are engaged in making firecrackers and stocking low quality explosives in their house.

After the explosion, residents of Kishanbagh rushed to rescue the injured persons. The Bahadurpura police reached the spot and began its investigation. The bomb disposal and detection squad reached the spot to analyse the scene.

The condition of two women who suffered severe injuries is stated to be critical. The house was completely damaged in the explosion and household articles were broken and pieces scattered around.

