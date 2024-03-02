Hyderabad: 6 police inspectors transferred by ECI

Hyderabad: Six police inspectors working in Hyderabad were transferred following instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Inspectors are Ch Parasuram Task Force (Spl Branch), Satani Raghavendra SHO Falaknuma (Spl Branch), Khaleel Pasha, Task Force (Spl Branch), Rama Krishna Madha SHO Market PS (Spl Branch), Anuradha B, Station House’ Officer WPS South East (ICCC) and G Nagaraju SHO Ramgopalpet (IT Cell).

The officers were directed to report to their new postings immediately.