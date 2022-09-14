Hyderabad: 6 roads worth Rs 1.12 Cr to be laid in Khairatabad

Hyderabad: Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday inaugurated six roads worth Rs 1.12 Crores in the Khairatabad zone.

At the inauguration, she stressed the maintenance of quality during execution of the work.

The six roads will be laid in:

Anand Nagar from PJR stature to Apollo Pharmacy with an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakhs.

From YSR Bhavan to Ramnagar Road No.13 Banjara Hills, worth Rs 45 lakhs.

Anandnagar Krishna Play school, costing Rs 8 lakhs.

Banjara Hills Road No 11, lake valley housing society, at a cost of Rs 11.70 lakhs.

Banjara Hills Prem Nagar PJR Statue at a cost of Rs 4.30 lakhs.

Banjara Hills Rs.12, near Anand Banjara colony- Kawasaki Show Room footpath.

Meanwhile, the GHMC is also preparing to install 94 Pelican signals outfitted with a push-button option for safe pedestrian crossing, in conjunction with the Junction Improvement Programme. The signals will be put in at key locations, including hospitals, colleges, schools, and areas with a lot of pedestrian traffic.

Foot-over bridges (FoBs) are also being erected at various locations in the city to further improve pedestrian safety. The majority of FoBs feature escalators and lifts for senior folks.