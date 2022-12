Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy died when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Kachiguda on Wednesday.

Dinesh Singh, 6, and his relative Radhika, 5, were playing when a wall at the construction site collapsed on them, according to the police.

Dinesh died on the spot, while Radhika sustained injuries and was sent to the hospital for treatment, said Kachiguda Inspector, N Rama Laxmana Raju.