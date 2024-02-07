Hyderabad: 6-year-old falls into sump at LB Stadium, dies

Hyderabad: Mohd Ahil, 6, a student of Success – The High School Tolichowki, went to participate in sports events organized by the school at L B Stadium on Tuesday, February 6.

While the sports events were underway, the boy went missing in the stadium.

After an extensive search for a couple of hours, the boy was found in a water sump, which is 12 feet deep within the stadium.

The boy was pulled out and shifted to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Abids police booked a case and are investigating.

The parents blamed the school management and the L B Stadium management for the incident, alleging that the cover on the sump was not properly secured, and the child slipped and drowned.