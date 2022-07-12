Hyderabad: 60-day free coaching classes for SC/ST/BC students

Hyderabad: The Telangana tribal welfare department has announced 60 days free coaching classes for bank examinations for students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Backward Classes (BC).

The coaching class will begin on August 8, a press release from the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department said here on Tuesday.

The coaching class for the IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) examination will be held at PETC, Buddha Bhavan, Hyderabad.

“Seventy-five seats are reserved for ST students, 15 for SCs, and 10 for BCs. Altogether 100 seats will be provided. Apart from this, 33 1/3% of seats are reserved for women while 3% are for the disabled,” said the release.

Further, stipend and study material will be provided.

Interested students can apply online from July 14 to 25 on the website here. For more information contact: 8309494387 from 10: 30 AM to 5 PM on any working days.