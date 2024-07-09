Hyderabad: 618 petitions submitted at Prajavani programme on July 9

Hyderabad: A total of 618 petitions were submitted during the Prajavani program at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan here on Tuesday, July 9.

The meeting is held in Hyderabad every week by the telangana government, wherein the public can directly meet officials, including the chief minister, and submit their woes.

The petitions received covered a different issues across multiple governmental departments. The Telangana Revenue Department received 163 petitions, whereas the Civil Supplies Department recorded 89 petitions. Similarly, the electricity department (56), housing (63), panchayati Raj Rural Development Department (36) and other departments had 211 woes to deal with.

In the previous programme on July 2, a total of 601 petitions were submitted. During the Prajavani program, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board G. Chinna Reddy engaged with the public, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reassured the attendees who came to the meeting in Hyderabad that their concerns would be promptly reviewed and addressed.