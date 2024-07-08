Hyderabad: Officials told to step up processing of Prajavani applications

Hyderabad: During a public event at GHMC headquarters on Monday, July 8, Nalini Padmavathi Satyanarayana, accompanied by Additional Commissioner Srivatsava, addressed appeals from city residents, urging authorities to accelerate the resolution process for appeals submitted via Prajavani.

During the public hearing, 30 requests were received, primarily concerning town planning (15), transport (1), revenue (5), CE maintenance (2), FA (2), elections (2), administration (2), and the Lakes Department (1).

In total, 147 applications were received across six GHMC zones: Charminar (4), Secunderabad (18), Kukatpally (61), Serilingampally (51), Khairatabad (1), and LB Nagar (12).

Also Read Hyderabad: 601 petitions submitted at Prajavani programme on July 2

Nine requests from a phone-in program were promptly forwarded to the relevant departments for action, addressing issues such as town planning and drainage.