Hyderabad: 62-yr-old man killed in Hayathnagar hit-and-run

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unidentified car on NH-65 under Hayathnagar police station limits late on Friday, October 2.

The victim, Reguchintala Balaraju of Ayyappa Colony, was walking from his residence towards Hayathnagar bus station at around 11.10 pm when a car travelling from Pedda Amberpet towards LB Nagar allegedly hit him from behind.

Balaraju suffered severe head injuries and bleeding from his nose and ears. He died on the spot or while undergoing treatment, police said.

The Hayathnagar police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the car and its driver. Police are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.