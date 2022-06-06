Hyderabad: 6,612 metric tonnes of garbage removed by GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has successfully removed 6,612 metric tonnes of garbage and 2,209 metric tons of debris. This happened on the third day of the Pattana Pragathi programme that started on June 3.

In a press release by the department, it said that thorn bushes along 144 km of road length were removed, 17 km of nalas were desilted, 28 water bodies/tanks were cleaned, garbage was removed from 53 parks and fogging was done in 1,32,000 houses.

Besides identifying dilapidated houses and taking up civil works to fix 14 water logging points located in different parts of the city, cleaning of community places, schools, anganwadis, ward offices, and health centres also took place.

The GHMC, as precautionary steps have fenced open nalas and erected signboards to alert people about the deep nalas, the release said.

The Pattana Pragathi programme is a mobile-based monitoring tool launched on October 2, 2020, by Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K T Rama Rao. This system aims to help the state administrators, additional collectors and municipal commissioners to track the progress and to ensure the quality and sustainability of public sanitation facilities.