Hyderabad: 6th edition of Indusfood trade show to be held at Hitex

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of Indusfood, the largest integrated food and beverage (F&B) trade show in South Asia, comes to Hitex from January 8 to 10.

The first-ever show in Telangana will host over 1,200 world-class buyers from 80-plus countries interfacing with over 550 Indian exhibitors.

Food and beverage industry personnel in India and all over the globe will participate in the show which will be organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), an apex trade and investment promotion organization notified in the Foreign Trade Policy.

TPCI is also recognized and supported by the Department of Commerce, Government of India.

Indusfood 2023 aims to redefine India’s F&B economy with many F&B start-ups, knowledge-driven collaboration, and sustainability at the forefront for Indusfood 2023.

The few highlights include over 1,200 world-class buyers from more than 80 countries interfacing with over 550 Indian exhibitors, spread over an exhibition area covering 26,000 sq feet.

Indusfood takes the lead in commemorating the International ‘Year of Millets’, announced by the UN Assembly, with a special showcase of millets in its 6th Edition.

The event will feature an extensive range of millet-based food products, sessions by industry experts and exclusive millet recipes by celebrity chefs.

It will have a special focus on Indian market opportunities with buyers representing modern trade, e-commerce QSRs, airlines, etc

Founder chairman of TPCI, Mohit Singla said, “Indusfood has provided a dedicated and powerful platform for the Indian F&B industry to promote its strengths and expand its horizons in the international market.”

“Over the past five years, it has become the sole catalyst for robust growth in India’s processed food exports, by ensuring direct linkages with global buyers,” added the chairman.

India’s F&B exports were recorded at USD 42 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.7 percent YoY since 2017.

Correspondingly, processed food exports have grown at a particularly robust pace of over 20 percent during the period to reach USD 8 billion in 2021.

During January-October, 2022, processed food product exports have further accelerated by 32 percent YoY to reach USD 8.6 billion.

“We are positive that Indusfood 2023 will play a catalytic role in building on this strong growth momentum both internationally and in the domestic market,” added the chairman.

Top global sourcing giants of the F&B industry such as Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd (Singapore), Shrijees Supermarket (Tanzania), Apna Bazar (US), Grand Hyper (UAE), Nesto (UAE), Choithrams (UAE), Lulu Group International (UAE), Noon.com (UAE), City Centre Central Markets (Kuwait), Babasons WII (Bahrain) and many more will be visiting the show.

Indusfood 2023 is giving focused attention to domestic F&B opportunities, considering the strong growth potential in the Indian market.

A number of modern trade players, e-commerce firms, QSRs, airlines and startups from India will be present at the marquee event.

TPCI will also inaugurate ‘Indus knowledge hub’ during the show. A novel initiative to fuel knowledge-driven collaboration, Indus Knowledge Hub will involve a series of exciting seminars