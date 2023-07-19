Hyderabad: 70000 2BHK houses from 1st week of Aug, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao declared on Wednesday that the state government will shortly accelerate the initiative to offer qualified individuals double-bedroom houses built inside the municipal boundaries of Hyderabad.

“70000 houses will be distributed to eligible citizens. The process of disbursing will begin in the first week of August and will continue till the third week of October in six phases” the minister said.

Houses in the final stages of construction will also be added to this distribution program from time to time.

Following the minister’s instructions, the GHMC has created a schedule for the distribution of already finished double-bedroom dwellings to recipients.

The revenue department will assist the beneficiary selection program, and authorities want to perform the procedure openly in accordance with the guidelines issued by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During a review meeting today, the MA&UD minister urged GHMC officials to guarantee that eligible applicants get double-bedroom residences without political interference.