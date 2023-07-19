Hyderabad: 70000 2BHK houses from 1st week of Aug, says KTR

The MA&UD minister urged GHMC officials to guarantee that eligible applicants get double-bedroom residences without political interference.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th July 2023 10:00 pm IST
Telangana: KTR directs intensified measures for Monsoon related crises
Telangana MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao declared on Wednesday that the state government will shortly accelerate the initiative to offer qualified individuals double-bedroom houses built inside the municipal boundaries of Hyderabad.

BookMyMBBS

“70000 houses will be distributed to eligible citizens. The process of disbursing will begin in the first week of August and will continue till the third week of October in six phases” the minister said.

Houses in the final stages of construction will also be added to this distribution program from time to time.

MS Education Academy

Following the minister’s instructions, the GHMC has created a schedule for the distribution of already finished double-bedroom dwellings to recipients.

The revenue department will assist the beneficiary selection program, and authorities want to perform the procedure openly in accordance with the guidelines issued by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During a review meeting today, the MA&UD minister urged GHMC officials to guarantee that eligible applicants get double-bedroom residences without political interference.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th July 2023 10:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button