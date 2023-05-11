Hyderabad: 7,150 additional passport appointments released

Hyderabad: To meet the spiking demand and to shorten the waiting time in appointment availability, the Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad released 7,150 additional appointments between May 15 to 30.

The new appointments will be made available across all the five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), including three in Hyderabad (Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki) and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

“These additional appointments will be given for Tatkal, Normal and Police Clearance Certificate categories, the Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah,” said in a press release.

‘The appointments will be released on every Friday and Wednesday at 4.30pm, starting on Friday (May 12),” the release said.

Appointments can be scheduled either through website or mPassportseva app.