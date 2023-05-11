Hyderabad: 7,150 additional passport appointments released

"These additional appointments will be given for Tatkal, Normal and Police Clearance Certificate categories, the Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah."

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 7:21 pm IST
Indian consulate in Dubai issues revised guidelines for passengers with single name in passport
Representative Image

Hyderabad: To meet the spiking demand and to shorten the waiting time in appointment availability, the Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad released 7,150 additional appointments between May 15 to 30.

The new appointments will be made available across all the five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), including three in Hyderabad (Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki) and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Dozens of dead fish surface in Lotus Pond; locals puzzled

“These additional appointments will be given for Tatkal, Normal and Police Clearance Certificate categories, the Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah,” said in a press release.

MS Education Academy

‘The appointments will be released on every Friday and Wednesday at 4.30pm, starting on Friday (May 12),” the release said.

Appointments can be scheduled either through website or mPassportseva app.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 7:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button